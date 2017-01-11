Flyers 5 game win streak snapped at UMass

AMHERST, Mass. – Kyle Davis tallied 16 points, five rebounds and three steals, but the Dayton Flyers had their five-game winning streak snapped with a 67-55 loss to the Massachusetts Minutemen.
Dayton dropped to 12-4 overall and 3-1 in the Atlantic 10.
Charles Cooke and Scoochie Smith had nine points apiece, while Darrell Davis scored eight. Xeyrius Williams recorded a career-best 10 rebounds.
GAME BREAKDOWN
- UMass went on an 16-2 run after Smith committed his second foul to take a 34-21 first half lead.
- Kyle Davis closed the half with five straight points to cut the UMass lead to 34-27 at the half.
- UMass shot 5 of 13 from three-point range and forced 11 Flyer turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.
- Ryan Mikesell and Smith hit back-to-back three’s to pull UD within three in with 18:35 to play.
- UMass started the second half 0 for 8 from three-point range.
- Dayton trailed 42-41 after a 3-pointer by Cooke at the 11:50 mark. UMass went on a 10-0 run in the next four minutes. Dayton never recovered.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
- The Flyers committed 19 turnovers. Dayton averaged 11.4 turnovers per game heading into the Massachusetts contest.
- UMass also dominated with points in the paint. The Minutemen had 32 points inside, compared to Dayton’s 20.
- Dayton is 11-0 this year shooting 40 percent or better from the floor, 1-4 below that threshold. The Flyers shot 31.6 percent from the field. UMass shot 41.0.
- The Flyers have not won a regular season game in Amherst since 2004. The lone win in 2011 came during the first round of the Atlantic 10 Championship.
- Cooke, who missed the previous two contests with a tailbone injury, had his 17-game double-digit scoring streak snapped as well.
- Dayton was out-scored in the second half, 33-28. It was the first time all season UD was out-scored in the final 20 minutes of action.
UP NEXT
- UD closes its two-game road trip versus Duquesne Saturday at PPG Paints Arena, the host site of the A-10 Championship at noon ET.