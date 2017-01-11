Flyers 5 game win streak snapped at UMass

AMHERST, Mass. – Kyle Davis tallied 16 points, five rebounds and three steals, but the Dayton Flyers had their five-game winning streak snapped with a 67-55 loss to the Massachusetts Minutemen.

Dayton dropped to 12-4 overall and 3-1 in the Atlantic 10.

Charles Cooke and Scoochie Smith had nine points apiece, while Darrell Davis scored eight. Xeyrius Williams recorded a career-best 10 rebounds.

GAME BREAKDOWN

UMass went on an 16-2 run after Smith committed his second foul to take a 34-21 first half lead.

Kyle Davis closed the half with five straight points to cut the UMass lead to 34-27 at the half.

UMass shot 5 of 13 from three-point range and forced 11 Flyer turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.

Ryan Mikesell and Smith hit back-to-back three’s to pull UD within three in with 18:35 to play.

UMass started the second half 0 for 8 from three-point range.

Dayton trailed 42-41 after a 3-pointer by Cooke at the 11:50 mark. UMass went on a 10-0 run in the next four minutes. Dayton never recovered.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

The Flyers committed 19 turnovers. Dayton averaged 11.4 turnovers per game heading into the Massachusetts contest.

UMass also dominated with points in the paint. The Minutemen had 32 points inside, compared to Dayton’s 20.

Dayton is 11-0 this year shooting 40 percent or better from the floor, 1-4 below that threshold. The Flyers shot 31.6 percent from the field. UMass shot 41.0.

The Flyers have not won a regular season game in Amherst since 2004. The lone win in 2011 came during the first round of the Atlantic 10 Championship.

Cooke, who missed the previous two contests with a tailbone injury, had his 17-game double-digit scoring streak snapped as well.

Dayton was out-scored in the second half, 33-28. It was the first time all season UD was out-scored in the final 20 minutes of action.

UP NEXT

UD closes its two-game road trip versus Duquesne Saturday at PPG Paints Arena, the host site of the A-10 Championship at noon ET.