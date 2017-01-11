Kettering Family Video robbed at knife-point

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering Family Video is robbed at knife-point Wednesday.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on E. Dorothy. Police tell 2 NEWS that the clerk was alone when a man robbed her — getting away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as being a white man between 25-to-35 years old.

After robbing the clerk, the suspect ran from the business and a K-9 officer was able to track the suspect for a short period of time.

Kettering police are now working to get surveillance from area businesses.

