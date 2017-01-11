Man accused of pretending to be Marine to get VA benefits

associated-press-logo By Published:
Shawn Oliger (Butler County Mugshot)
Shawn Oliger (Butler County Mugshot)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say a man improperly received $130,000 in medical and housing benefits through Veterans Affairs by claiming he had served in the Marine Corps during years when he actually had been imprisoned in Arizona.

Forty-three-year-old Shawn Oliger is charged with theft of government money in federal court in Cincinnati.

Court records indicate he was arrested last month. A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for his public defender.

In court documents, investigators say Oliger’s purported military service was wrongly logged into a database because of a disability compensation claim he had filed.

They say Oliger later admitted making up his claim about being a veteran. They allege he knew that was wrong but did it because he needed medical care that he received through the Cincinnati VA Medical Center.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s