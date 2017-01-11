Montgomery County Job Center sees significant drop since RTA union strike

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Job Center has seen a 50-percent decrease in foot traffic since the RTA union strike Monday.

For 73-year-old Julie Esenberg it’s getting to the point where she might have to give up her job search.

Esenberg has been using her daughter’s car to get job center this week. She’s worried if the strike continues she’ll have to stop coming.

“I don’t know how much longer we can do this because it’s really interferring with her job,” said Esenberg.

Her daughter is a health aide who uses her car to get people to doctor appointments.

Montgomery County Developmebt Services Coordinator, Mark Anderson says over the past three days they’ve seen a significant drop in people coming in.

The afternoon is usually a busy time with the job center filled, but Wednesday there were only about a dozen users.

“About 50-percent down from this time last week. So, we defintely feel the RTA strike has affected our customers getting here,” he said.

Both hope the RTA and union workers reach a deal soon.

“I don’t want to give up on my job search program and easter seals. So, it’s tough trying to get here,” said Esenberg.

Anderson also hopes employers in the community will be understanding and allow employees to work out transportation issues.