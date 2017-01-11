Ohio advocates tout positives of federal health care law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Advocates in Ohio for the federal health care law targeted by President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans say repeal would jeopardize insurance coverage for as many as 1 million Ohioans by 2019 and hurt families and businesses.

Their remarks Wednesday accompanied the release of an analysis by the liberal think tank Policy Matters Ohio that detailed state impacts of turning back the Affordable Care Act without a superior replacement.

The study found repeal would mean $3.5 million fewer federal funds for Ohio’s budget, $535 less to Ohioans’ household budgets and $15 billion in increased costs to hospitals for indigent care.

A Columbus clergyman said many of his parishioners “thank God” for the health care law and he would consider repealing it without replacing it with something better “cruel and unusual punishment.”