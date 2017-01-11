Piqua woman charged with rape of mentally handicapped juvenile

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Piqua woman has been charged with four counts of felony rape of a 17-year-old mentally handicapped male.

Rodeanna Owen, 36, of Piqua, appeared in Miami County Municipal Court Wednesday for arraignment on the charges. Her bond was set at $250,000.

Owen is accused of engaged in several sexual acts on four separate occasions with the juvenile, according to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call. According to the report, the victim has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.

The alleged incidents occurred while the victim was staying at a friend’s apartment on Dorset Road in Troy. Owen was a neighbor in the apartment complex, according to the Piqua Daily Call.

Owen allegedly told the victim she “would have somebody jump him and beat him up if he got her in trouble.”

Owen was arrested on a warrant through Shelby County, according to the Piqua Daily Call. At the time of her arrest, Owen complained of medical issues and was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center. She was then released and incarcerated on Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 11 with Judge Gary Nasal presiding.