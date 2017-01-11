RTA and union reach agreement to end strike

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Late Wednesday night, the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority and the union representing the bus drivers and mechanics reached an agreement to end the strike.

Both sides didn’t release any details, but said they hope to restore full RTA service by Friday morning.

The two sides met for more than 13 hours Wednesday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dayton with a state-appointed mediator.

They were at odds over pay and health insurance premiums, and had been on strike since Monday.

