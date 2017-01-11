RTA to issue exchange, refunds for passes affected by ATU strike

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Regional Transit Authority will offer either a pass exchange (of equal duration) or a full refund for fare purchased prior to the strike by the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1385.

The RTA will begin issuing refunds and exchanges Thursday, according to a press release from the RTA.

This includes valid daily, weekly, regular and reduced-fare monthly passes and Project Mobility single-ride tickets.

Riders may request a refund or exchange by mail (using the address below).

Customers may also bring the pass or ticket to the Wright Stop Plaza at 4 S. Main Street, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for an exchange or refund. Wright Stop Plaza will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to the release from the RTA.

The pass must be turned over in order to receive a pass exchange or full refund.

Attention: ATU Strike Credit

Greater Dayton RTA

4 S. Main Street

Dayton, Ohio 45402