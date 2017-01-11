Mother, son picket together as RTA, union leaders work to strike deal

Charlisa-Gordon By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Dominic Wilson)
(WDTN Photo/Dominic Wilson)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Day three of the strike had many stakeholders coming to the table to urge RTA and the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1385 to strike a deal Wednesday.  Including members of the Dayton Public School Board of Education, Superintendent, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and elected officials.

“I don’t think it’s about right or wrong, I think it’s about good people, well informed people on both sides getting together and working this situation out as quickly as possible so we can get back to taking care of the needs of our community,” Greater Dayton Chamber of Commerce President Phil Parker said.

With salary and health insurance being the two sticking points, 2 NEWS took a closer look at the numbers.

The RTA receives about $67 million in revenue a year, $63 million of which covers their operating cost including drivers and mechanics salary and benefits.  The majority of their revenue coming from local sales tax.

  • 62% from Sales Tax
  • 22% from Federal Funds
  • 14% from Fares
  • 2%   from Other Revenues

Superintendent Rhonda Corr said between 700-800 kids have missed school as a result of the strike.  Most concerning she said is how disruptive the work stoppage has been for students and fear that this could impact their attendance count week [next week], which would ultimately effect their state funding for next year, if a deal is not reached quickly.

“I’m just incredibly disappointed that’s part of the reason I’m here is to help put a little pressure and remind all parties that kids are depending them, that my constituents are depending on this and our students are depending on this,” Dayton Public School Board Member John McManus said.

Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, community leaders, representatives from local employers, local government officials and other elected officials will hold a press conference Thursday morning.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s