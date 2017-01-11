Mother, son picket together as RTA, union leaders work to strike deal

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Day three of the strike had many stakeholders coming to the table to urge RTA and the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1385 to strike a deal Wednesday. Including members of the Dayton Public School Board of Education, Superintendent, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and elected officials.

“I don’t think it’s about right or wrong, I think it’s about good people, well informed people on both sides getting together and working this situation out as quickly as possible so we can get back to taking care of the needs of our community,” Greater Dayton Chamber of Commerce President Phil Parker said.

With salary and health insurance being the two sticking points, 2 NEWS took a closer look at the numbers.

The RTA receives about $67 million in revenue a year, $63 million of which covers their operating cost including drivers and mechanics salary and benefits. The majority of their revenue coming from local sales tax.

62% from Sales Tax

22% from Federal Funds

14% from Fares

2% from Other Revenues

Superintendent Rhonda Corr said between 700-800 kids have missed school as a result of the strike. Most concerning she said is how disruptive the work stoppage has been for students and fear that this could impact their attendance count week [next week], which would ultimately effect their state funding for next year, if a deal is not reached quickly.

“I’m just incredibly disappointed that’s part of the reason I’m here is to help put a little pressure and remind all parties that kids are depending them, that my constituents are depending on this and our students are depending on this,” Dayton Public School Board Member John McManus said.

Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, community leaders, representatives from local employers, local government officials and other elected officials will hold a press conference Thursday morning.