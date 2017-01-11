RTA union strike impacts Miami Twp. mother of 4

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Aimee Plesa is a single mother raising four kids who is impacted by the RTA union strike.

Plesa says since Monday she’s had to scramble to find transportation.

She works at Bargo’s on 725 in Centerville and usually gets off after midnight.

“I don’t want to walk or bike home that late at night. Especially, in this unpredictable weather,” she said.

She says it’s frustrating because there’s a bus stop right outside her apartment and her work.

“I have to suck it up and Uber or cab and Uber is a lot cheaper than the cabs are,” said Plesa, a kitchen manager at Bargo’s.

She says to pay for Uber she’s had to use money she’s been saving for her small business.

“Right now, I’m just flying with the seat of my pants hoping that it ends soon, but realistically I don’t think it’s going to. So, I’m trying to put away as much money as I can and work as much as I can,” she said.

Plesa says a lot of the RTA union drivers she spoke to didn’t want to go on strike. Now, she’s hopeful it ends soon because she isn’t the only one at Bargo’s struggling to get to work.