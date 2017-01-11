Semi driver walks away uninjured following train crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The driver of a semi-trailer walks away uninjured following a crash with a train Wednesday.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 700 block of West Stewart Street in Dayton.

The semi was carrying scrap aluminum when it was hit, the Dayton Fire Department tells 2 NEWS. The guard arm was in the process of lowering when the semi attempted to cross and couldn’t cross the tracks in time.

Crews are currently in the process of cleaning up the strewn metal.

