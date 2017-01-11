Trial of mother accused of killing 3 sons rescheduled

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Logan County trial a mother accused of killing her three sons has been rescheduled.

Brittany Pilkington appeared in a Logan County courtroom Wednesday afternoon. Her attorneys asked the judge for a continuance because they said they needed more time to prepare.

The judge granted the extension and ordered all motions be filed by March 17.

The next hearing in this case is scheduled for March 20.

Pilkington faces three aggravated murder charges, accused of killing her 3 sons over a 13-month period. Police say Noah, Gavin and Niall Pilkington all died while in the care of their now 24-year-old mother between July 2014 and August 2015.

The trial was scheduled to begin March 10. The new date for the trial has not yet been scheduled.