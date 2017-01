DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is rescued from a burning home in Dayton.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Rugby Road.

Her injuries are unknown as of Wednesday evening, according to police dispatchers.

Smoke and flames were showing from the house when crews arrived. Dispatchers say the fire was on the second floor of the house.

