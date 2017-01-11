Wright State University celebrating anniversary all year

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University said Wednesday in a statement it will celebrate its 50th anniversary throughout 2017.

WSU said in a release Wednesday the celebration includes the publication of a new book on the university’s history and events throughout out the year, culminating with a special Homecoming September 29 through October 1, featuring multiple affinity reunions, including one for the university’s founding classes.

Other key anniversary events include Presidential Lectures by former “CBS News” anchor Dan Rather on Jan. 31 and Washington Post journalist Jonathan Capehart on March 30; the University Convocation on Sept. 7; President’s Awards for Excellence Ceremony on Sept. 13; and the Employee Recognition Ceremony on Oct. 20.

The university has also launched a special website to commemorate the yearlong celebration. The site includes a detailed timeline of milestones and achievements that shaped Wright State and photo galleries documenting how the university has changed over the last half century.

The site will be updated throughout the year with new anniversary events, news and archival photos.

Alumni, faculty, staff and students are encouraged to participate in a project describing how Wright State has impacted their lives. To tell your Wright State story, visit wright.edu/50th/stories.

One of the centerpieces of the 50th anniversary celebration will be the publication of a new book on Wright State’s history by Lillie Howard, professor emerita and former senior vice president for curriculum and instruction.

WSU syas the university now serves 16,000 students and offers more than 230 undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and professional degree programs through eight colleges and three schools. The Wright State alumni community is more than 109,000 strong.