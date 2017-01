DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All southbound lanes are back open on southbound I-75 at State Route 4, but traffic was backed up for some time Thursday afternoon.

Police were on the scene of an oil spill in the are that stemmed from an earlier car accident that happened around 2:30 Thursday afternoon.

The spill had traffic down to one lane had the backup stretched back to Benchwood Avenue.

