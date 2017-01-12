Accidental shooting victim in Covington identified

COVINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the victim of Wednesday’s accidental shooting in Covington.

David Gargrave, 33, of Covington, was killed when a shotgun that he was carrying inside his Regency Court apartment, accidentally discharged, Chief Lee Harmon told our partners at the Piqua Daily Call.

The blast stuck Gargrave, who was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by the Covington Rescue Squad.

He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to the Piqua Daily Call.

Harmon said that the incident was investigated as an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

