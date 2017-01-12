Amazon to create 100k new jobs over next 18 months

SEATTLE (WDTN) – Amazon has announced that they will be creating more than 100,000 new, full time, full-benefit jobs across the U.S. over the next 18 months.

Over the past five years, Amazon created over 150,000 jobs in the United States, growing its workforce here from 30,000 employees in 2011 to over 180,000 at the end of 2016.

According to Amazon these new job opportunities are for people all across the country and with all types of experience, education and skill levels—from engineers and software developers to those seeking entry-level positions and on-the-job training.

Many of the roles will be in new fulfillment centers that have been announced over the past several months and are currently under construction in Texas, California, Florida, New Jersey and many other states across the country.

In addition to direct job creation, Amazon businesses like Marketplace and Amazon Flex will continue to create hundreds of thousands of jobs for people across the U.S. who want the flexibility to start their own business, work part-time or set their own schedule accord to Amazon’s press release.