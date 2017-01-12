California woman sues Chipotle for $2.2 billion

Published:
FILE - This Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, file photo, shows a Chipotle restaurant in Union Station in Washington. Chipotle restaurants around the country are opening later than usual Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, so workers can attend a meeting about the chains recent food safety scares. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DENVER (AP) — A California woman has filed a lawsuit against Chipotle alleging the Denver-based company used a photo of her without her consent for commercial gain.

The Denver Post reports that Sacramento resident Leah Caldwell is seeking more than $2 billion in damages from the burrito chain for an alleged violation of privacy.

According to the suit filed last month, the photo of her was taken in 2006 while Caldwell was dining at a Chipotle near the University of Denver. As she was leaving, she says a photographer approached her and asked her to sign a release regarding photos he had taken.

Caldwell says she saw the image of her years later on the walls of Chipotle restaurants in Florida and California.

Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold says in an email “the filing of a lawsuit is purely allegation and is proof of absolutely nothing.”

