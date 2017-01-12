Car crashes into house in Dayton

DAYTON (WDTN) — A car crashed into a house on Shaftsbury Road in Dayton on Thursday morning.

Police responded to an accident call in the 1900 block of Shaftsbury around 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Initial reports from the scene indicate a car crashed into a vacant house.

Medics were called to the scene. There are no specific injury reports.

Police Dispatch says there is a concern about the structural integrity of the house after the crash.

