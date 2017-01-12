Dayton Christian soccer standout earns All-America honors

DAYTON (WDTN) — Dayton Christian soccer standout Jake Erlandson has been named to the National Soccer Coaches Association of American All-America Team.

Erlandson is one of 72 players in the country to be honored. The All-Americans will be honored at a luncheon at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday, January 14th.

The Warriors senior scored 48 goals in 2016, tying the school record held by Mark Jackson (1981). Erlandson was named to the All-State team and All-Region team in 2015 and 2016.

Erlandson gave credit to his coaches and teammates for helping him earn All-America honors.

“I’ve had so many good trainers and coaches who have helped me along the way to reach the skill level I am at now,” said Erlandson. “On my club team, I have had really good teammates, some of whom I have played with for nine years.”

“And, here at DC, I have had guys to look up to, guys like Josh Alexander who, as a senior, helped me as a freshman to learn the ropes.”

Erlandson was a captain of the Warriors soccer team over the past two years.

“Coach James Holliday helped me realize that being a leader is not all about me, but about the team,” Erlandson continued. “I worried more about the team first and the individual accomplishments just came alongside that.”

“Being named an All American was a reward of having a good team to be able to lead.”

Erlandson is a Waynesville resident. He is the second player from the Miami Valley to earn All-America honors is soccer, joining Carroll High School senior Abby McNamara.