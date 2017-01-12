Email scam targets Netflix customers

WBAY/WFLA Published:
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2014, file photo, a person displays Netflix on a tablet in North Andover, Mass. Netflix subscribers can now download shows and movies to watch later when they’re not online, like during a flight or car. The download option was added to phone and tablet apps Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2014, file photo, a person displays Netflix on a tablet in North Andover, Mass. Netflix subscribers can now download shows and movies to watch later when they’re not online, like during a flight or car. The download option was added to phone and tablet apps Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

(WBAY/WFLA) – A cyber-security company is warning Netflix customers to beware of a scam targeting credit card and personal information.

FireEye Labs posted a story this week about a phishing scam.

FireEye blogger Mohammed Mohsin Dalla reports that the scam email asks costumers to update Netflix membership information. A link in the email directs people to a page that looks at lot like an official Netflix login page, but it is not.

The fake Netflix page then asks for the following information:
Name on credit card
Card Number
Card Expiration Date
Card Security Code
Social Security Number

After Netflix customers have provided their information on the fraudulent website, they are re-directed to the actual Netflix homepage.

The phishing email looks realistic and uses legitimate, but compromised, servers that can potentially putting your information in the hands of scammers.

Netflix has a section on its website about protecting yourself from phishing attempts.

The video streaming company said Netflix will never ask for personal information in an email–including payment information, social security number or account password, so be careful.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s