Fight between roommates raising questions about deadly apartment fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fight between two roommates is shedding new light on the cause of a deadly fire at an apartment.

One of the roommates, 58-year-old Edwana Hodge of Dayton was killed in the fire. The other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. She’s now been upgraded to serious condition. Arson Detectives have yet to speak with her about what happened.

The fire was first reported around 5:30 Wednesday night. It happened at an apartment in the 2300 block of Rugby Road in Dayton. Police first learned of the fire after a person who passed by the house called 911.

The caller told police a woman was seen inside the house through the window, but wasn’t making any effort to get out. Police say earlier in the night the two roommates were fighting.

“They had been arguing since the previous night,” Lt. Andrew Booher said. “One of them had thrown clothes outside from an upper window and then the other female came down retrieved the clothes and went back inside there. It was later on that evening that passerby noticed the fire.”

Police also say when they tried to enter the house a wheelchair was blocking the door. They eventually found both women unresponsive inside a bedroom.

The woman in the hospital–who is described as being in her 50s–is expected to survive.