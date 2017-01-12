Former correctional officer pleads guilty to illegal conveyance of drugs

Walter Richardson (Warren County Prosecuting Attorney's Office).
LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Lebanon Correctional Officer pled guilty to charges related to illegal conveyance of drugs Wednesday.

Walter Richardson, 23, of Cincinnati, pleaded to charges of illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility and possession of drugs, both felonies.

On Aug. 26, 2016, Richardson arrived at work at the prison and was subjected to a routine administrative inspection.

Officials there found he had 100 Suboxone strips concealed in the finger of a rubber glove in his pocket, according to a press release from the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney. ODRC investigators and the Ohio State Highway Patrol found another inmate, who Richardson would not identify, paid Richardson $1,000 to deliver a package of the drugs into the institution.

Richardson immediately resigned his employment and was placed under arrest by OSHP officers, according to the release.

Because Richardson was an employee of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, a mandatory prison term is required.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 27.

