Gun held to employee’s head in Family Dollar robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for two men who robbed a Family Dollar Thursday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Gettysburg and Kammer in Dayton.

The two men displayed handguns and are described as medium-built black males.

The men held a gun against the employee’s head, took money and ran across a nearby abandoned Kroger parking lot, eventually ending up in a nearby neighborhood behind the store, Dayton Police tell 2 NEWS.

Police say they visit this store frequently in reference to robberies and passerbys say they’re not surprised it’s been robbed again.

The store will remain closed the rest of the day, Thursday. There were no injuries in the incident.

Police are also investigating whether or not these suspects have robbed this same store before.

The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money and police say they’re working on reviewing surveillance video.