Lake Erie’s icy waters, wicked winds hamper plane’s recovery

Published:
A boat carrying a recovery team rides on the shoreline of Lake Erie, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Cleveland. Cleveland officials say the search for a plane carrying six people that disappeared last week over Lake Erie has resumed. Tuesday marks the third straight day that conditions have allowed recovery teams to search the lake for a Columbus-bound Cessna 525 Citation that vanished from radar shortly after takeoff Thursday night from Burke Lakefront Airport. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) — The search for the wreckage from a corporate jet that crashed into Lake Erie while carrying six people is turning up more debris.

Crews are concentrating on a handful of spots within a football field-sized section near Cleveland’s lakefront.

The efforts over the past two weeks have been slow-going and hampered by ice, high winds and murky waters.

Cleveland officials say several significant pieces of debris were brought up Wednesday.

All six people who were on board the plane that left Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29 are presumed dead.

Divers so far have found the remains of one passenger. They’ve also recovered the cockpit voice recorder.

