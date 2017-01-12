Make sure you’re getting your sunshine!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winter months can be grey and dreary, and may leave you feeling tired or irritable. You could be suffering from seasonal affective disorder.

Dr. Fadi Tayim of Premier Health said a vitamin D deficiency can cause a case of the winter blues. However, he said there are some simple ways to prevent it from happening, or make yourself feel better. He said go for a walk, even if it’s brief, to soak up some sunshine. He said you only need to do it a few days a week to make a difference.