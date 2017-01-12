Man, 4-year-old nephew die in eastern Ohio mobile home fire

MALVERN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy and his 22-year-old uncle died after being pulled from a mobile home that caught fire in eastern Ohio’s Carroll County.

The fire broke out Tuesday night at the residence near Malvern, roughly 15 miles southeast of Canton. The Repository in Canton reports that the man’s wife returned to find the home in flames and called 911.

County Sheriff Dale Williams says firefighters removed the man and the boy from the home, but they were pronounced dead at a hospital. Williams identified the victims as 4-year-old Gage Nichols and his uncle, Austin Meeks.

Investigators didn’t immediately release any details about what might have caused the blaze. The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.