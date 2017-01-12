Miamisburg residents seek answers for high water bills

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of frustrated Miamisburg residents are looking for answers as to why their water bills are so high.

City council member Sarah Clark lead a meeting Wednesday night to provide some.

At the meeting inside the council chambers, many called their water bills, “outrageous.”

“Our water bill, it’s just myself and my wife has now gone to over 400 dollars a quarter,” said Paul Uhlman.

“My water bill now is spiking at $600,” said Jay Worley.

He and his wife moved to Miamisburg three years ago. Then, he was paying around $200 quarterly.

Now it’s only about a hundred bucks less than what he pays for rent.

“It’s four times your DP&L, five times your Vectren,” he said.

Miamisburg city council member, Sarah Clark took question after question in an effort to explain to residents why they’re seeing the sudden increases.

She says it’s because the EPA forced the city to improve its water system eight years ago and council voted to raise water and sewer rates for the project.

Worley says that excuse doesn’t cut it and has gotten other ones from the city.

“They’re saying it’s leaks and the only thing they can do is submit papers and to no resolution,” he said.

Council member Clark urged residents to fill out surveys promising them they’ll be read by the other council members, in the hopes of getting the issue resolved.

If you are having issues with your water bill, council member Clark asks you to reach out to her directly at (937) 478-9101.