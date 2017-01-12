Ohio anti-death penalty group wants executions halted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s leading anti-death penalty group is calling on Gov. John Kasich to halt future executions.

Ohioans To Stop Executions made its request at a Thursday news conference at 10 a.m., the same time that condemned child killer Ronald Phillips had been scheduled to die.

Phillips’ execution was delayed until Feb. 15 while a judge weighs a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Ohio’s new 3-drug lethal injection method.

The group also wants lawmakers to enact changes to the state’s capital punishment system as recommended by a state Supreme Court panel.

Rebecca Tollefson, the Ohio Council of Churches’ executive director, says dangerous offenders can be held accountable without executing them.

Kasich spokeswoman Emmalee Kalmbach says the governor supports the death penalty and does not take the responsibility lightly.