Ohio anti-death penalty group wants executions halted

associated-press-logo By Published:
FILE - This Nov. 5, 2005 file photo, shows the death chamber at the Southern Ohio Corrections Facility in Lucasville, Ohio. A federal judge ruled Monday, Oct. 26, 2015, that Ohio can shield the identity of people or entities involving in obtaining or using lethal injection drugs for executions, rejecting defense attorneys arguments that the information should be disclosed. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
FILE - This Nov. 5, 2005 file photo, shows the death chamber at the Southern Ohio Corrections Facility in Lucasville, Ohio. A federal judge ruled Monday, Oct. 26, 2015, that Ohio can shield the identity of people or entities involving in obtaining or using lethal injection drugs for executions, rejecting defense attorneys arguments that the information should be disclosed. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s leading anti-death penalty group is calling on Gov. John Kasich to halt future executions.

Ohioans To Stop Executions made its request at a Thursday news conference at 10 a.m., the same time that condemned child killer Ronald Phillips had been scheduled to die.

Phillips’ execution was delayed until Feb. 15 while a judge weighs a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Ohio’s new 3-drug lethal injection method.

The group also wants lawmakers to enact changes to the state’s capital punishment system as recommended by a state Supreme Court panel.

Rebecca Tollefson, the Ohio Council of Churches’ executive director, says dangerous offenders can be held accountable without executing them.

Kasich spokeswoman Emmalee Kalmbach says the governor supports the death penalty and does not take the responsibility lightly.

