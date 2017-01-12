OSU DB Marshon Lattimore enters NFL Draft

Northwestern running back Garrett Dickerson, left, tries to run around Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Northwestern running back Garrett Dickerson, left, tries to run around Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio redshirt sophomore defensive back Marshon Lattimore is entering the NFL Draft.

Lattimore announced on Wednesday he would turn pro. ESPN projects Lattimore as the top-rated defensive back in the draft and a projected top 10 pick.

He was sidelined by surgery his freshman season and became a mainstay in the Buckeyes secondary this past season. Lattimore had 37 tackles and four interceptions as a sophomore.

Lattimore joins Curtis Samuel, Noah Brown, Raekwon McMillan, Malik Hooker and Gareon Conley as Buckeyes to declare for the draft.

 

 

 

 

 

