OSU DB Marshon Lattimore enters NFL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio redshirt sophomore defensive back Marshon Lattimore is entering the NFL Draft.

Lattimore announced on Wednesday he would turn pro. ESPN projects Lattimore as the top-rated defensive back in the draft and a projected top 10 pick.

He was sidelined by surgery his freshman season and became a mainstay in the Buckeyes secondary this past season. Lattimore had 37 tackles and four interceptions as a sophomore.

Lattimore joins Curtis Samuel, Noah Brown, Raekwon McMillan, Malik Hooker and Gareon Conley as Buckeyes to declare for the draft.