HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Harrison Township Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened early on Thursday morning.

Police found the accident scene at the intersection of Turner Road and North Main Street just after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police Dispatch says OVI is suspected as the cause of the crash.

Medics were called to the scene and at least one person was taken to a local hospital. Their injuries were undisclosed.

The crash remains under investigation.