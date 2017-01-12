Police find stolen car in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A suspicious person call led to a chase that ended in Moraine on Thursday morning.

Kettering Police responded to a call of a suspicious person trying to break into cars on the west side of he city, near Cordell and Lanbury Drives around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a car linked to the suspects. When police tried to stop the vehicle, it sped off, leading to a chase.

It ended in Moraine, when the suspect ditched the vehicle in the 1100 block of Red Oak Court in Moraine and fled on foot.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office sent a K-9 unit to the scene, but the suspect wasn’t found.

Further investigation showed the vehicle was a truck that had been stolen from West Carrollton.

Moraine Police also assisted Kettering PD and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office with the search for the suspects.