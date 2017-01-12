Police: Stolen vehicle’s driver in labor, kids’ mouths taped

RAMSEY, Minn. (AP) — Police stopped a stolen vehicle in a Twin Cities suburb and found the driver in labor and some of her seven child passengers with their mouths taped shut.

Police say an officer stopped the vehicle in Ramsey, Minnesota, just after midnight Tuesday for a traffic violation and learned it had been stolen. The expectant driver was taken to a hospital.

Ramsey Police Chief Jeff Katers says three other adults were detained, including one man who was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle. It’s not clear how many of those adults were inside the vehicle.

Police say the children at first appeared unresponsive and officers woke them up. Some of them had packaging tape over their mouths. Paramedics checked the children, who were questioned and released to family members.