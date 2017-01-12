Pounds of meth hidden in snail statue found in Cincinnati

associated-press-logo By Published:
(Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)
(Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

CINCINNATI (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say officers in Cincinnati intercepted more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine that was concealed inside a statue of a snail.

Authorities say the package, which came from Mexico and was labeled “Mexican stone crafts,” contained a decorative snail statue that exhibited “interior anomalies” during an X-ray inspection on Dec. 30.

Customs officers drilled a hole into the statue and found 53 pounds of a white crystalline powder that tested positive for meth.

Richard Gillespie, CBP’s Cincinnati Port Director, says the agency’s officers excel at preventing dangerous packages from reaching innocent citizens.

The snail’s intended destination was Lawrenceville, Georgia.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s