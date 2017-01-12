Raiders fall at Green Bay 78-61

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Warren Jones and Charles Cooper combined for 35 points off the bench as Green Bay broke away after halftime to defeat Wright State 78-61 on Thursday night, continuing on a seven-game winning streak.

Jones a season-high 19 points on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, Cooper shot 6 of 10 from the floor and collected nine rebounds as the Phoenix (11-6, 5-0) remain undefeated in Horizon League play. Khalil Small scored 11 points and grabbed a season-high eight rebounds.

Kerem Kanter opened the second half with a 3 as the Phoenix stretched their lead to 46-32 after an 11-2 run. Wright State only came as close as 10 points after that.

Green Bay made a season-high 14 3-pointers and outrebounded the Raiders 47-33.

Grant Benzinger led Wright State (11-7, 2-3) with 14 points. Benzinger stripped the ball twice from Cooper as the Raiders came within 35-30 at halftime, holding Green Bay without a basket for the last four minutes.

