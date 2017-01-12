Storm Team 2 Forecast: Showers followed by a wild temperature swing

A cold front moves through this afternoon, and we will be turning much cooler after lunchtime today. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are also possible, along with windy conditions.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, windy and turning cooler in the afternoon with periods of rain. Morning high near 63 with temperatures dropping into the 40s by late afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and much colder.  Low 25

FRIDAY:  Mostly cloudy and chilly.  High 36

SATURDAY: Morning freezing rain and sleet, then scattered rain showers. High 38

Colder weather returns for Friday.  Freezing rain and sleet will be possible Friday night and into Saturday.  It looks like ice accumulations won’t be heavy, but slippery conditions are likely.

