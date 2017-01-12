Union says buses will run Friday, contract vote scheduled Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After four days parked, RTA buses will start rolling again Friday morning.

Glenn Salyer, president of the Amalgamated Transit Workers local 1385 told 2 NEWS Thursday part of the verbal agreement between the union and the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Union is to get drivers and mechanics back on duty Friday. But that is not the end of it.

Both sides are meeting at noon Thursday at the Crowne Plaza again to get the details of the agreement on paper. The contract will be presented to the union membership for a vote Wednesday, and Salyer says he is confident the contract will be ratified.

The agreement also has to be approved by the RTA. Officials with RTA tell us they cannot take action until the union ratifies the contract, but the RTA took to Twitter Thursday signaling their confidence in the agreement reached.

2 NEWS will continue to follow this developing story and keep you updated with the latest information both on WDTN.com and 2 NEWS.

