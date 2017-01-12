UPDATE: Parents of baby found buried in a field sentenced

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS/WDTN) – The parents of a baby found dead and buried in a Michigan yard have been sentenced.

Timothy Young has been sentenced to 300 days in county jail with credit for 156 days served by a Michigan court. Brittani Hill received two years probation and was ordered to get psychological help. She will serve no jail time.

Hill is already out of jail to give birth to a baby girl late last year.

Both Brittani Hill and Timothy Young pleaded guilty to concealing the death of their infant son and removing the dead body without permission.

Young told authorities that he found 9-month-old Matthew dead in his crib and buried the infant’s body in a field behind their home at the time.

The two then went to Ohio, where they were eventually arrested in Dayton after the Dayton Police Department found them living in the Dayton area. An unnamed source with Dayton Police says 24-year-old Timothy Young and 22-year-old Brittani Hill confessed that they had buried their baby at their Michigan home.

Young and Hill told police they had moved from Dayton to Michigan and while they were in Michigan, they claim the baby choked and died, according to the source.

READ MORE: Tip from Dayton Police leads officials in Michigan to dead infant

Investigators have not been able to determine what caused the infant to die.