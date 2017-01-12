Vectren Dayton Air Show adds attractions for 2017

DAYTON (WDTN) — The Vectren Dayton Air Show will have some more attractions to watch in 2017.

Air show officials announced the additions of Sean D. Tucker, Misty Blues All Woman Skydiving Team and a Vought F4U Corsair to the 2017 lineup.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were already confirmed as the headliners for the 43rd annual air show on June 24 and 25.

Air show officials also announced the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will return to Dayton for the 2018 show.

The Blue Angels were scheduled to appear at the 2016 show, but canceled their appearance after the death of a pilot during a practice exercise.

The Blue Angels last appeared in Dayton in 2014.

“We’re off to a great start with both the 2017 and 2018 shows,” stated Michael Emoff, Chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees, the governing organization of the show. “These exciting attractions together with those announced earlier are the beginning of what will be an awesome show. What’s even better is that we will add more terrific features in the coming months.”

Sean D. Tucker is a well-known air show attraction, flying a 400 horsepower Oracle Challenger biplane. He was enshrined int he National Aviation Hall of Fame in 2008. He is a regular at the Vectren Dayton Air Show.

The Misty Blues All Woman Skydiving Team will open the 2017 show, jumping with a massive 60-foot American flag. They will also perform later in the show as a feature attraction.

The Chance Vought F4U Corsair is a classic WWII fighter that will perform a tactical demonstration. The fighter will be available for viewing by show spectators when it’s not performing.

Other announcements for 2017 included the GEICO Skytypers Team, Redline Airshows Aerobatic Team and Rob Holland Ultimate Air Shows.

The 2017 Vectren Dayton Air Show will be held on June 24th and 25th at Dayton International Airport.