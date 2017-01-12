VIDEO: OSP helps man overdosed on heroin at rest area

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol shared video on their Facebook page Thursday of troopers helping a motorist they say was suffering from a heroin overdose.,

According to the post, troopers responded to a call for help at the Interstate 75 rest area in Miami County on January 7.

When troopers arrived they found two people in a car and one was unresponsive. Troopers immediately determined he was suffering from a heroin overdose and administered two doses of Naloxone. OSP says the man was alert and able to speak shortly afterward when emergency services personnel arrived.

The man’s 2-year-old daughter was also at the rest area during the incident. 2 NEWS is working to learn more details about this incident.

2 NEWS App users click here to watch the video