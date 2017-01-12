Videos show driver using phone moments before truck falls off I-75 overpass

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol has released two videos of a tractor-trailer that tumbled off Interstate-75 on January 4.

The driver, 49-year-old Samuel R. Colon, survived the horrifying accident which knocked the cab completely off its trailer.

One video shows Colon on his cell phone when a car pulls out in front of him. The other video shows the road in front of Colon’s truck as the car darts out onto Interstate-75.

From outside the cab of the truck, you can see Colon is forced to take evasive action as the car gets on Interstate 75 and then hits the brakes.

The big rig hurtles over the guard rail and slams onto the street below.

