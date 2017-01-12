Woman lives with body of dead sister for more than a year

BROOKLINE, MA (WDTN) — Police say a woman’s body was found under a kitchen table, and had been then for more than a year.

“I never saw a single person go in and out. I never saw a car in the driveway or a car parked outside,” neighbor George Tolis told WCVB.

Officials say the door of the home had been nailed shut and that the five-bedroom home was in total disrepair.

A family found the decomposing body of the 67-year-old woman, underneath the kitchen table. Police said it is believed her body had been there for about a year and a half.

The older sister, 70, had continued living in the home that officials described as showing signs of hoarding disorder.

