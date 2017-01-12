Yellow Springs searches internal staff, even retirees, for interim police chief

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – In its search for an interim police chief, The Village of Yellow Springs is not afraid to consider candidates that once held its official title.

The village is in contact with Craig King with the Ohio Chiefs of Police to consider retired chiefs of police in the immediate area who may be interested in serving in the interim role. It is also considering applicants from the “previous selection process” and have received names from citizens, as well as outside sources, according to a press release from the village.

“Additionally, a recent news article reported that internal candidates would not be considered for the interim chief position, which was a misstatement by the Village,” according to the release. It says candidates, including internal candidates who express interest, will be considered for the interim position.

