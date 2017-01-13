1 indicted in shooting that left 21-year-old Clayton man dead

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is formally indicted Friday in the shooting death of 21-year-old Terion Dixon of Clayton.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 in the 1700 block of Germantown Street in Dayton.

When officers arrived, they found Dixon suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

Bryson Williams, 19, is indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and other charges

Williams fired a number of rounds at the victim, striking Dixon, who was standing outside a friend’s car, according to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

He will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 17.