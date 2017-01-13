14 pounds of illegal drugs found after man leaves kids in moving vehicle

LEBANON, Ohio (WLWT) — A man was arrested and 14 pounds of drugs were seized after deputies said he fled from a moving car, leaving two kids behind.

Butler County Sheriff’s deputies initiated a traffic stop on Julio Cesar Ledesma-Sanchez, 30, on state Route 4 in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon, they said.

Deputies said Ledesma-Sanchez jumped out of his car while it was still moving and ran away, leaving two young kids in the car, deputies said.

The car rolled about 100 feet and stopped, deputies said. The kids were not injured.

A search warrant executed in Hamilton County connected to this case netted 12 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of cocaine and $9,000 in cash, deputies said.

Ledesma-Sanchez was charged with trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, failure to comply with an order or signal, two counts of child endangering and resisting arrest.