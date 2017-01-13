AAA warns icy weather conditions could pose bigger risk for drivers than snow

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA has made preparations for the freezing rain expected to hit the Miami Valley Friday.

They’re expecting a high volume of calls for service throughout the weekend.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said most crashes, where weather is a factor, will send cars sliding into guardrails, other cars or off the road, so buckle up.

AAA also warns drivers to brake slowly and gently—slamming on the brakes on ice covered roads increases the risk of losing control of your car.

AAA driving school instructor Pat Brown said driving over black ice can be even more treacherous than snow.

“Driving on ice is one of the most dangerous times we have driving. It’s different than snow where you have some control and traction ice once you lose that traction you’re going where the car wants to go so if you don’t have to be out in it don’t be out in it. If you do have to be in it take a little more time. Give yourself a little more space and be cautious,” Brown said.

Brown also said their drivers will be traveling on the dangerous roads as well, so it might take them a little longer to respond, so be patient.

Reminding motorist that bridges, ramps and overpasses freeze first, so use caution when crossing those.