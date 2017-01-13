Baby left on cathedral steps

(KARE) A baby boy is safe and being checked at a hospital after he was found abandoned at Minnesota’s Cathedral of St. Paul Wednesday night.

The child was discovered by Cathedral maintenance worker Nathan Leonhardt, who was making his rounds after the nightly mass around 6 p.m.

The infant was lying in a laundry basket wrapped in a blanket and appeared in good condition.

He was brought to Father John Ubel, who called 911. Police and fire crews were dispatched, and the baby was transported to St. Paul Children’s Hospital to be examined and cared for.

Before he was taken from the Cathedral, Father Ubel baptized the tiny boy and named him Nathan, after the man who found him.

“I am profoundly grateful that this beautiful baby is healthy and safe and that whomever dropped him off at the Cathedral felt that this was a safe place where he would receive the care he needs and deserves as a child of God,” Father Ubel said.

