Dayton couple arrested in Portsmouth drug raid

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WDTN) — Two people were arrested Friday morning in Portsmouth on drug charges, according to the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

Detectives seized approximately 16 grams of suspected heroin in the 1400 block of Franklin Avenue in Portsmouth. They also seized additional evidence that is suspected of being related to drug trafficking.

22-year-old Carlisha Shacoz’e Hill and 23-year-old Marlin K. Robinson, both of Dayton, Ohio, were arrested and charged with Trafficking in Drugs with-in 1000 feet of a school, a felony of the 1st degree, and Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree.

Hill also had an outstanding warrant for her arrest that had been issued in Greene County for felony drug possession.

Hill and Robinson were placed in the Scioto County Jail and are to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.