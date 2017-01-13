Dayton Power & Light crews prepare for freezing rain

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The freezing rain could cause potential problems for Dayton Power & Light. Crews are keeping a close eye on the forecast.

There’s about 500,000 DP&L customers who could be impacted by this storm. Officials say they will especially be focusing on the 5 hours Saturday between 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. That’s when they are expecting anything from a dusting to rain to potential ice.

From Saturday to Sunday, DP&L will have five times the amount of staff working the storm. They’ll be monitoring weather all weekend and planning accordingly.

Their store rooms, trucks, tools and equipment will be standing by ready to respond to problems at a moment’s notice. Crews will also be on the grounds out and about monitoring the outages.

“Most importantly, when the rubber meets the road we’ll have the guys in the field to take care of the outages,” Bruce Coppock said. “So we’re ready. This could be a non-event, but we prepare as though it could be Missouri. It’s what we have to do.”

If your power does go out, DP&L wants you to be prepared with an emergency kit. Key items to have are flash lights, non-perishable food, battery operated storm radio and a cooler if you have any medications that need to be refrigerated.