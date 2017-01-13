Dayton Power & Light crews prepare for freezing rain

By Published: Updated:
Dayton Power & Light

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The freezing rain could cause potential problems for Dayton Power & Light. Crews are keeping a close eye on the forecast.

There’s about 500,000 DP&L customers who could be impacted by this storm. Officials say they will especially be focusing on the 5 hours Saturday between 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. That’s when they are expecting anything from a dusting to rain to potential ice.

From Saturday to Sunday, DP&L will have five times the amount of staff working the storm. They’ll be monitoring weather all weekend and planning accordingly.

Their store rooms, trucks, tools and equipment will be standing by ready to respond to problems at a moment’s notice. Crews will also be on the grounds out and about monitoring the outages.

“Most importantly, when the rubber meets the road we’ll have the guys in the field to take care of the outages,” Bruce Coppock said. “So we’re ready. This could be a non-event, but we prepare as though it could be Missouri. It’s what we have to do.”

If your power does go out, DP&L wants you to be prepared with an emergency kit. Key items to have are flash lights, non-perishable food, battery operated storm radio and a cooler if you have any medications that need to be refrigerated.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s