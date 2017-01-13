Flower shop van vandalised

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to a Dayton flower shop on a report of vandalism.

When officers arrived at Oberer’s Flowers in the 1400 block of Troy Street they met with an employee who showed them a company van that had been broken into.

According to a police report on the incident, the dashboard had been removed from a van and wires could be seen hanging loose.

The employee told police he was unsure if the van was locked at the time. He also said he believed the damage was caused some time between midnight and 4:00 Thursday morning.

No arrests have been made in this case.